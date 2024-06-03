IPL owners only care about sixes - That was the simple advice Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis gave his compatriot Heinrich Klaasen. When the latter asked him the secret to success, du Plessis had suggested that IPL owners only care about players who can win you matches and hit the sixes when it matters. Since then, Klaasen has developed into one of the IPL's most dangerous batsmen. The South African wicket-keeper has amassed more than 400 runs in each of the last two seasons, at a strike rate of over 170. In IPL 2024, Klaasen narrowly missed out on the title with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo's The Cricket Monthly, Klaasen let in on du Plessis's words of advice.

"The funny thing is, I recently asked Faf how he became so consistent and successful in the IPL. He said owners only care about guys that hit sixes and win you games," said Klaasen.

He emphasised that the mindset plays a huge role in building the power game. Klaasen's aggressive approach has clearly worked, as he averages a six every 6.73 balls over the last 12 months.

Klaasen has also put in the work.

"I do a lot of (bat) swing drills. Every swing is unique and you have to keep on training to make it (part of muscle) memory," he said.

Klaasen also commented that he felt the size of the boundaries in India are on the shorter side, although it does not have an impact on the mindset.

"In India, I feel like all the grounds are relatively short. The grounds are getting smaller," he said. "Hopefully, it stays like that, makes hitting sixes a little bit easier," Klaasen joked.

Now, Klaasen is part of the South Africa side aiming for a first ICC T20 World Cup trophy in 2024. They've been placed in Group D with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal.