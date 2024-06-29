India will take on face South Africa on Saturday in the T20 World Cup final in Bridgetown, Barbados. However, the rain is likely to play spoilsport at the Kensington Oval. India pumped England in a rain-hit semi-final in Guyana, while South Africa hammered Afghanistan in the other clash at Trinidad. If the rain does arrive on matchday, the ICC has alotted a reserve day for the final. If the match cannot be completed on Saturday, both teams will take the field once again on Sunday, the reserve day. The capital of Barbados, Bridgetown, witnessed heavy rain on the eve of the match.

It's past midnight in India and here in Barbados the rain has just after sun set.

As per Accuweather, showers and possible thunderstorms could result in some disruptions. The rain percentage could rise upto 51 during the match.

The sky will be mostly cloudy with occasional scattered sunlight to moderate showers, and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Here's the hourly weather update of Barbados (Saturday, June 29):

9:00 AM (6:30 PM IST) - 47 % chance of rain

10:00 AM (7:30 PM IST) - 29 % chance of rain

11:00 AM (8:30 PM IST) - 29 % chance of rain

12:00 PM (9:30 PM IST) - 35 % chance of rain

1:00 PM (10:30 PM IST) - 51 % chance of rain

2:00 PM (11:30 PM IST) - 47 % chance of rain

3:00 PM (12:30 AM IST) - 40 % chance of rain

While the Barbados Meteorological Service had suggested that a tropical storm might affect the island on Saturday, the weather forecast suggests that there might be some improvement as we approach match day.

That doesn't necessarily mean that the match might start at scheduled time as the playing outfield will also be inspected by the umpires before the scheduled toss time.

The second semi-final between India and England was also delayed due to rain. However, a full match was completed despite a few interruptions by the rain in Guyana.

According to ICC's Playing Conditions for the reserve day, "every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day."

A minimum over 10 overs must be completed by each side in order to achieve a result. However, if the match begins on the scheduled, but could not be completed on the same due to rain interruptions, it will resume from the same point on the reserve day.