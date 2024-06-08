India and Pakistan face each other in the Group A game of T20 World Cup 2024 at New York on Sunday, June 9. While Rohit Sharma and Co. enter the game on the back of an easy eight-wicket win over Ireland at the same venue. On the other hand, Pakistan were handed an embarrassing defeat by United States. Babar Azam and Co. put a poor performance to lose the match to USA in Super Over at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

IND vs PAK, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last four matches is 112 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 50% of its matches.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 80% of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 19 degree Celsius with 75% humidity. 5.91 m/s winds are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

IND vs PAK, Head-to-Head

In the 12 matches played between these two teams, India's batters have earned the most fantasy points for their team, while Pakistan's bowlers have earned the most fantasy points.

Both teams last played against each other in the Super 12 - Match 4 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, where Hardik Pandya scored 132 fantasy points for India while Iftikhar Ahmed topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Pakistan with 83 points.

IND vs PAK, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK)

Shaheen Afridi is a left-arm fast bowler with an average of 77 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.9 and is a safe bet for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. Shaheen has taken nine wickets in the recently played five matches.

Axar Patel (IND)

Axar Patel is a spin-bowling all-rounder with an average of 64 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.7 and can be a good safe pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He bowls slow left-arm orthodox and in the recently played five matches, he has taken four wickets. He is also a handy batter and in recent matches, he has scored 86 runs.

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 62 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.9. He is a top-order, right-handed batter and has scored 108 runs in the recent five T20 matches.

Babar Azam (PAK)

Babar Azam is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 56 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.2. Babar is a top-order, right-handed batter, who has scored 187 runs in the last five matches.

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 54 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. Pandya has smashed 58 runs in the recent five matches. He is also a handy bowler, bowling right-arm medium-fast and in recent matches, he has taken seven wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. Bumrah has an average of 47 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.8. He is a right-arm fast bowler and in the recent five matches, he has taken nine wickets.

Shadab Khan (PAK)

Shadab Khan is an all-rounder with an average of 46 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.5 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. The right-handed batter has smashed 58 runs in the recent five matches. Shadab has also been successful with the ball, taking one wicket in recent matches.

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Mohammad Rizwan can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 45 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.4. He is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recent five matches, Rizwan has scored 163 runs.

Arshdeep Singh (IND)

Arshdeep Singh is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Arshdeep has an average of 42 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. He bowls left-arm medium-fast and in the recently played five matches, he has taken eight wickets

IND vs PAK, Squads

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill (travelling reserve), Rinku Singh (travelling reserve), Khaleel Ahmed (travelling reserve) and Avesh Khan (travelling reserve).

Pakistan (PAK): Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmad, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Azam Khan (wicket-keeper), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi and Abrar Ahmed.

IND vs PAK, Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keepers: Mohammad Rizwan and Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli