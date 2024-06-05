The Indian cricket team gets its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign underway with the opening clash of the tournament against an unpredictable Ireland side. Though placed in a relatively easier group, India do have a few tough obstacles to cross if they are to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the campaign. Up against Ireland in their opening clash, India also face a rain threat in New York, with one game in the T20 World Cup (England vs Scotland) already washed out due to poor weather condition.

According to Accuweather, the conditions at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, the sky is expected to remain cloudy during the contest, with slight chance of rain also being predicted.

The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST), and there remain 23% chances of rain in New York during the day. In the morning, the precipitation chances stand at 25%.

If the hourly weather report is looked at, the chances of rain remain 0% until 1:00 PM (local time). Post 1:00 PM, the chances of rain continue to increase, though the match is likely to have reached its conclusion by the time the weather becomes a serious threat.

Hourly Weather Forecast in New York:

10:00 AM: 0%

11:00 AM : 9%

12:00 PM: 0%

1:00 PM: 1%

2:00 PM: 6%

3:00 PM: 6%

India vs Ireland: Nassau County Pitch Report

As far as the pitch is concerned, the Nassau County ground is expected to offer a little bit of help to both batters and the bowlers. But, with drop-in pitches being used for this T20 World Cup, it's hard to accurately predict what the exact nature of the wicket is going to be.

The T20 World Cup isn't expected to see 200-plus totals like in the recently concluded IPL; scores in the range of 170-180 could be deemed par.