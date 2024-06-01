India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Live Streaming: India will be squaring off against Bangladesh in their one and only warm-up game of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday in New York. This will be India's first T20I game since January, when they took on Afghanistan. Star India batter Virat Kohli joined the squad on Friday but may miss the warm-up match. Team India will aim to test its squad before stepping into the marquee event. On the other hand, Bangladesh eye redemption after the shocking defeat against USA in the T20I series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

When will the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up match will be played on Saturday, June 1.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up match start?

The India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up match?

The India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up match?

The India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)