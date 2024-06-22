India will take on Bangladesh in the Super Eights Match 7 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. The game is set to take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday (IST). India comes into this match with momentum, having defeated Afghanistan by 47 runs in their previous outing. Jasprit Bumrah was the standout performer for India, amassing 101 fantasy points. On the other hand, Bangladesh faced a setback in their last game, losing to Australia by 28 runs via the DLS method. Rishad Hossain was the top fantasy performer for Bangladesh, scoring 72 points.

Head-to-Head

Historically, India has dominated Bangladesh in T20Is, winning the majority of their 13 encounters. The pattern suggests India will likely continue their dominance. India's batters have generally outperformed Bangladesh, while Bangladesh's bowlers have been their main contributors.

The last meeting between these teams was in the 1st Semi-Final of the Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023, where India's Tilak Varma scored the highest fantasy points (134) and Parvez Hossain Emon led for Bangladesh with 31 points.

Key Players to Watch

Arshdeep Singh (IND)

India's Arshdeep Singh, a left-arm medium-fast bowler, has been in stellar form, taking 12 wickets in his last five matches.

Hardik Pandya (IND)

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, known for his swashbuckling approach and right-arm medium-fast bowling, has scored 39 runs at an average of 19.5 in his recent three matches and has also taken seven wickets for India.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Mustafizur Rahman, the left-arm fast-medium bowler from Bangladesh, has taken seven wickets in his last five matches.

Axar Patel (IND)

Axar Patel, another all-rounder from India, has scored 32 runs in his recent five matches. Additionally, his slow left-arm orthodox bowling has yielded five wickets.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN)

The right-arm medium bowler from Bangladesh, Tanzim Hasan Sakib has taken nine wickets in his last five matches, boasting an impressive average of 7.8.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, a left-handed top-order batter, has 100 runs in his recent five matches. His slow left-arm orthodox bowling has also contributed two wickets for Bangladesh.