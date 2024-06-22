Undefeated India face a faltering Bangladesh in their second match of the Super Eight round in T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side needs a victory to inch closer to the semi-final berth while Najmul Hossain Shanto and Co. also need a win to keep themselves in strong contention for the knockouts. The overall head-to-head record is dominated by India but Bangladesh have been known to be plucky and Rohit Sharma and his men would be wary of that.

The two South Asian neighbours have also been locked in some off-field drama in the past with Bangladesh often expressing its misgivings with India's financial might in the sport.

At the ongoing World Cup though, there is no doubt that India are as mighty a cricketing power to be a serious title contender.

The Men in Blue produced a professional performance against Afghanistan in their opening Super Eights match.

With only a travel day separating their remaining two games, they would be hoping that the players, who have not performed as per expectations so far, deliver the goods.

India's sole aim in the Caribbean is to win the trophy and a solid performance against Bangladesh will be another step forward in that context. A tougher battle awaits against Australia on June 24.

Bangladesh, who have struggled with their batting throughout the tournament, find themselves in a must win situation after the loss to Australia. The lack of power-hitters is hurting them and there is no quick fix to that problem.

Here is how the weather is expected to be during the India vs Bangladesh game -

According to AccuWeather, cloud cover is expected to be 41 % in the day while the chance of rainfall is 40 per cent.

India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024: Hourly weather forecast here -

10:00 AM (7:30 PM IST) - 46 % chance of rain

11:00 AM (8:30 PM IST) - 51 % chance of rain

12:00 PM (9:30 PM IST) - 47 % chance of rain

1:00 PM (10:30 PM IST) - 32 % chance of rain

2:00 PM (11:30 PM IST) - 32 % chance of rain

3:00 PM (7:30 PM IST) - 36 % chance of rain

(With PTI Inputs)