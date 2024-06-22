India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live match is here! Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed the Rohit Sharma-led side to lift the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup and credited them for their consistent performance in the tournament so far. India are unbeaten in the tournament with four wins in five games as their final group-stage encounter against Canada was abandoned due to rain in Florida. India continued their momentum in the Super Eight stage with a convincing 47-run win over Afghanistan in Barbados.

When will the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Saturday, June 22 (IST).

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua .

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)