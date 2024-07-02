Around a month ago, India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was subjected to the crowd boos during the Indian Premier League 2024. He was became a subject of ridicule after replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) team. What made things worse was the fact that even the home crowd of the side didn't spare the new captain. The situation was hard for Hardik during that time, but he certainly gave a befitting reply to all that by playing a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup campaign. It was Hardik, who bowled the crucial final over of the T20 World Cup summit clash and eventually led India to victory.

"I believe in grace. A lot was said by people who don't know even know me one percent as a person. People have spoken, no issues but I have always believed in life that you never respond with words, circumstances can respond," said Hardik after India's World Cup triumph.

"Even difficult times, they don't last forever. It is important to be graceful, whether you win or lose.

"It is time for fans and everyone else to learn that (to be graceful). We need to find better ways to conduct yourself. I am sure the same people will be happy," he added.

After the game, former India batter Ambati Rayudu praised Hardik's mental strength for going through all the hard times in the past and still emerging as a match-winner.

"I think it is great on his part. Such great mental strength and now I dare anybody to boo him in India. You know, if you can. If you can try and do that, you will know you will know it and he is an amazing individual and I have played with him, you know, in my state team. And he's an amazing guy, an amazing human being, and that's why that's why he could come through this storm, get through this storm that he had just a few months back and to come back that strongly is unbelievable and you know he's a world champion now," Ambati Rayudu said on Star Sports as quoted by India Today.

"He's been a match winner for India for a very, very long time and today he has shown it again. You know his value in the fight by picking that wicket of Klaasen and then totally finishing the game for India. Look at that. Look at that emotion," he further added.