The T20 World Cup 2024 final turned out to be an epic contest between two unbeaten teams, as India and South Africa produced one of the most tightly-fought finals in the history of the game. South Africa looked to have sealed the win, with 30 runs needed from 30 balls, when Suryakumar Yadav produced a terrific 'clutch moment', bagging an incredible boundary-rope catch on a shot hit by David Miller to tilt the game in India's favour. The game was truly called match-defining but some fans feel Surya's foot had touched the rope while completing the catch.

The decision was referred to the third-umpire who looked at multiple angles to confirm if Surya took a clean catch. The decision went in the favour of the Indian team and there was little that South Africa could do from that position, with only the tailenders left to chase the remaining total.

Congratulations India

However, fresh videos have emerged on social media, claiming the Proteas should've been awarded a six on that incident.

Boundary rope looks like it clearly moves.

"He would have already taken 50 catches like that in the practice...The awareness of the rope is very important and having the confidence that he can throw it and catch it. It was a decision-making moment at that point of time...," India's fielding coach T Dilip said on Suryakumar's catch after the game.

Had the hit from Miller been a little more clean, it could've crossed the boundary comfortably. Considering that India secured the win by just 7 runs, such an affair would've changed the complexion of the game completely.

First it was Heinrich Klaasen and then David Miller, the explosive Proteas duo's wickets were crucial to India managing to defend the total of 176 runs.