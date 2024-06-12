Arshdeep Singh set two records in India's T20 World Cup 2024 game against USA. The left-arm seamer now has the record of the best bowling figures in a T20 World Cup game by an Indian by finishing with figures of 4-0-9-4. He beat Ravichandran Ashwin's previous best of 4-11 in 3.2 overs against Australia in the 2014 edition. He thus became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in a T20 World Cup game by giving less than 10 runs. Arshdeep also became the first Indian bowler to pick up a wicket on the very first ball of a T20 World Cup match, as he dismissed USA batsman Shayan Jahangir.

Arshdeep Singh hardly took his foot off the pedal enjoying career-best figures of 4/9 as India restricted co-hosts United States of America to a manageable 110 for 8 in a Group ‘A' encounter of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

After a couple of gallant batting performances in their back-to-back victories, the USA batters found Indian pace attack a few notches above in terms of class and quality.

There was hardly a phase of play when the hosts would have felt the noose being loosened around their necks.

However, after scoring 42 in the first 10, USA with useful contributions from Nitish Kumar (27), Steven Taylor (24) and former New Zealand international Corey Anderson (15) added another 68 in the back-10.

Once Arshdeep got a couple of breakthroughs in the opening over including a first-ball wicket of Shayan Jahangir, there was no looking back for the Indians.

They never had a slip up in terms of intensity, mixing up fuller deliveries with ones that were pitched on back of length.

With PTI inputs