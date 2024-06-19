England have played 4 matches in the series and will be looking to strengthen their hold of the top spot, while West Indies have also played 4 matches in the series and they are currently ranked fourth on the points table. Both teams last played against each other in the 5th T20I of the England in West Indies, 5 T20I Series, 2023 where Adil Rashid scored the highest fantasy points for England with 67 match fantasy points while Gudakesh Motie topped the fantasy points leaderboard for West Indies with 101 match fantasy points.

In the last match played by England against Namibia, England beat Namibia by 41 runs (DLS method). The top fantasy player for England was Harry Brook who scored 85 fantasy points.

In their last match in this series against Afghanistan, West Indies beat Afghanistan by 104 runs. The top fantasy player for West Indies was Nicholas Pooran who scored 146 fantasy points.

ENG vs WI, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 110 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 45% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions today.

Pace or Spin?

Pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 75% of the total wickets at this venue. We would suggest that you pick as many pace bowlers as possible in your team. Based on the stats available, We predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

Weather Report

Temperature will hover around 27.64 degree Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 71%. Winds at a speed of 8.09 m/s are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement. Light rain is forecasted which may affect playing conditions.

ENG vs WI, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles is a batter with an average of 46 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.5 and can be a high risk, high-returns pick for your Fantasy XI Team. Johnson Charles is a top order opening right-handed batter. In the recently played 5 matches he has scored 127 runs averaging 25.4 per match.

Samuel Matthew Curran

Sam Curran is an all-rounder with an average of 61 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. This player is a left-handed batter. In the recent 3 matches Sam Curran has scored 85 runs at an average of 85 per match. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling left-arm medium fast and in the recent matches has taken 0, 2, 0, 1, 0 wickets at an average of 29 per match. This player has done very well against this opposition, taking 0, 1, 2, 2, 1 wickets in the recent matches.

Alzarri Shaheim Joseph

Alzarri Joseph is a bowler with an average of 43 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.3 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. Alzarri Joseph bowls right-arm fast and in the recently played 4 matches he has taken 9 wickets at an average of 9.9. This player has done very well against this opposition, taking 0, 3, 3 wickets in the recent matches. Alzarri Joseph has a good record at this venue in the last 4 matches he played here and has taken 1, 1, 2, 0, 0 wickets.

Akeal Jerome Hosein

Akeal Hosein can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. This player has an average of 53 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.2. Akeal Hosein bowls slow left-arm orthodox and in the recent 4 matches he has taken 9 wickets at an average of 6.9. This player has done very well against this opposition, taking 2, 1, 0, 0, 2 wickets in the recent matches. Akeal Hosein has a good record at this venue in the last 4 matches he played here and has taken 2 wickets.

Philip Dean Salt

Phil Salt is fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. This player has an average of 56 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.1. Phil Salt is a top order opening batter, bats right-handed and also keeps wickets. In the recently played 5 matches he has scored 118 runs at an average of 23.6 per match.

Adil Usman Rashid

Adil Rashid is very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a high risk, high-returns pick in your team. This player has an average of 53 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.8. Adil Rashid is a leg break bowler and in the last 5 matches he has taken 0, 4, 1, 2, 1 wickets at an average of 16.6. This player has been very successful against this team, taking 0, 2, 1, 2, 2 wickets in the recent matches.

Andre Dwayne Russell

Andre Russell is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. This player has an average of 62 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.7. Andre Russell is a right-arm fast bowler and in the recently played 3 matches he has taken 2 wickets at an average of 23.5. This player also bats decently and in the recent matches has scored 3, 0, 14, 0, 30 runs, averaging at 47 runs per match. Andre Russell has done very well against this opposition, taking 2, 0, 1, 0, 0 wickets in the recent matches. He has bowled well at this venue in the recent 3 matches this player played here and has taken 0, 1, 0, 0, 1 wickets.

Roston Lamar Chase

Roston Chase is an all-rounder with an average of 44 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.8 and is fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a top order batter, bats right-handed. In the recent 3 matches this player has scored 0, 0, 0, 42, 67 runs at an average of 109 per match. Roston Chase has been very successful at this venue in the recent 3 matches he played here and has taken 4 wickets.

ENG vs WI Squads

England (ENG) Squad: Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Will Jacks and Tom Hartley

West Indies (WI) Squad: Andre Russell, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford and Shamar Joseph

ENG vs WI Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keepers: Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran and Phil Salt

Batters: Jonny Bairstow and Sherfane Rutherford

All-Rounders: Sam Curran and Andre Russell

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-Captain: Adil Rashid