England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Streaming: England face South Africa in a crucial Super 8 game of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Both sides won their opening games; South Africa outclassed USA, while England chased down 181 in just 17.3 overs against West Indies. Both sides will breathe a sigh of relief, as their openers returned to form. Phil Salt finally scored big, devastating the Windies bowling with a 47-ball 87, while Quinton de Kock scored 74 off 40 balls. However, England might head into the game in St. Lucia with a slight edge, having played their opening group game at the same venue.

When will the England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match be played?

The England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be played on Friday, June 21 (IST).

Where will the England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match be played?

The England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia.

What time will the England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match start?

The England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)