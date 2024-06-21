ENG vs SA LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: In-Form England Take On Proteas
T20 World Cup 2024, ENG vs SA LIVE Score: England batters seemed to have found their cloak of invincibility at the right time and they will eye an encore against a formidable South African bowling unit.
South Africa on the other hand have won 5 out of 5 matches so far and four of them were close encounters. Also, given the fact that they haven't faced a really world-class side yet could be a troubling factor and England won't be a team that will let them off the hook easily. However, the confidence will be high in the Proteas camp and a couple of their crucial players have started to find rhythm as well which could be a telling factor. So, can South Africa make it 6 wins out of 6 and take a crucial lead in Group 2? Or England capitalize on the momentum from their last win and hand the Proteas their first defeat of the campaign? We shall find out. Toss and team news in a bit.
England are the reigning T20 World Champions and after an up-and-down preliminary group stage showing, they have now started playing like champions which was evident in that huge win against hosts West Indies in the previous game. The depth in batting that they have makes them a formidable opponent for any side and if that bowling line-up starts clicking a bit more, we could see them back to their best. All eyes will be on Phil Salt as he continues to have a fabulous 2024 whether be it in franchise cricket or at the international stage.
Hello and welcome to the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia where England will go up against South Africa in Match 5 of the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. This will be the second match for both sides in this stage of the competition and with either side having won their first game, the victor in this game will have complete control of their group and will be in a stellar position to qualify for the semifinals.
The first round of Super Eight matches are underway but we have already seen all four teams in Group 2 take part in a game at this stage. Next up in Match 5 of the Super Eight, unbeaten South Africa will take on a resurgent England side at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. Both teams won their first match of this stage of the competition and will be vying for supremacy in Group 2 and the winner might just guarantee a place in the semifinals as well or at the very least, they will be in pole position to do so. South Africa were the first team to put points on the board in their group with a win over USA. They were put into bat first and Quinton de Kock finally came to the party as he smashed 80-odd runs in no time and skipper Aiden Markram also played a solid knock which will make him feel good too. Reeza Hendricks still hasn't fired and might have left the door open for someone like Ryan Rickelton to come in but given QDK is back to his best, they might still persist with Hendricks who will play more of an anchor role. Heinrich Klaasen was again at the forefront in the middle overs and along with Tristan Stubbs took the Proteas to a big total. With the ball, consistent performer Ottneil Baartman was dropped as they went with an extra spinner and kept that experienced pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen intact. Keshav Maharaj repaid that trust and was prolific in the middle overs but Tabraiz Shamsi was asked to bowl at the death and gave away plenty under pressure. Moving on to England, they made fairly light work of hosts West Indies as Phil Salt played an unbelievable knock and got good support from a couple of other batters. The bowlers also did extremely well to pull back things as the Windies threatened to go well past 200 runs for a while and ended up scoring just 180 runs. The pace attack still doesn't look quite settled and only Jofra Archer seems to be an assured starter with the likes of Mark Wood and Chris Jordan vying for that spot. Sam Curran has also come in and done reasonably well but a lot will ride on the spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid as England look to step on the gas at the right time and get one step closer to defending their title. With both sides putting on strong batting performances in the last game, England have a slim advantage of playing their previous game on the very same ground but in the end, it might come down to that spin duo on both sides and the team to control the middle phase might just come out on top. Who are you backing for the win?