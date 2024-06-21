England vs Australia Live Updates, T20 World Cup Super Eight: If their authoritative win against the West Indies is a sign, England batters seemed to have found their cloak of invincibility at the right time and they will eye an encore against a formidable South African bowling unit in a Group-2 match of the T20 World Cup Super Eight on Friday. England were at their menacing best against the Windies, while handing them a crushing eight-wicket defeat here that has also fired them to the top of the group through a better Net Run Rate -- +1.34 against SA's +0.90. That the winner here will have their one foot in the semifinals of this ICC showpiece will come as an additional motivation. South Africa, on the other hand, suffered a scare from the USA before they squeezed out an 18-run win in their Super Eight opener. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)