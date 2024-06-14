England vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024, Live Streaming: On the verge of elimination, England will be taking on Oman in their T20 World Cup 2024, Group B match on Friday (IST) in Antigua. The defending champions have only attained one point from two games as their campaign opener against Scotland got washed out due to rain. Later, they ended up losing their next game against Australia by 36 runs. Amid high chances of rain, Jos Buttler and co will aim for a big win against Oman, who are already out from the Super 8s stage.

When will the England vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The England vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Friday, June 14 (IST).

Where will the England vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The England vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

What time will the England vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The England vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 12:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 12:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The England vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The England vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)