England Beat Namibia To Stay Alive In T20 World Cup 2024
Reigning championsEnglandmaintained their bid to reach the second round of the T20 World Cup with a 41-run win over Namibia in a rain-hit Group B game.
Reigning champions England maintained their bid to reach the second round of the T20 World Cup with a 41-run win over Namibia in a rain-hit Group B game Antigua on Saturday.
England had to win to stay alive in the tournament and this win took them level on points with Scotland.
But they could still be knocked out should Scotland defeat already-qualified Australia in St Lucia later Saturday or if that game ends in a no-result.
