Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh was subjected to hate posts on social media. Harbhajan took on multiple trolls on X (formerly Twitter) as social media users criticised him over his commentary at the T20 World Cup 2024, as well as his political career as a Rajya Sabha MP. Questioned over numerous such topics on social media, Harbhajan decided to give it back to trolls maligning his image. It all started with a troll criticising his commentary at the IPL. And then a chain of posts was formed.

"Yes plz leave .. u are listening to me waha and yaha so please leave," he had said in response to a troll who insulted his commentary.

thank God kahi aur se nahi nikla khoon God bless u

There were those too who questioned his status as Rajya Sabha MP, saying he never attends sessions and speaks about issues.

"Bhai mera sara salary goes for educating kids who can't afford it not a single penny goes for my own use. and I am also a tax payer like you.. itna gusaa nahi karte.. and if u do wanna get some education let me know I will take care of ur study too.. u need to learn TAMEEZ," Harbhajan said in response to the troll.

Harbhajan has been busy as a pundit at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies.