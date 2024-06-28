Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq courted controversy when he accused India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh of "ball tampering" during the T20 World Cup 2024. Following India's win over Australia in the Super 8, Inzamam said that Arshdeep was getting reverse swing due to some 'serious work on the ball'. In response, India captain Rohit Sharma rubbished any such accusation and even asked the critics to "open their minds". Inzamam has now retorted to Rohit's statement and cautioned him to not teach reverse-swing provided it was Pakistan who gave it to world cricket.

"Dimag to hum zarur apna khole lenge (We will definitely open our mind)." Inzamam said on 24 News.

"First thing is that he (Rohit) has admitted that it's happening. So it means what we observed is correct. Second thing, Rohit Sharma ko humein batane ki zarurat nahi padni chahiye ke reverse swing kis tarah hota hai, kitni dhoop mei hota hai, kis pitch pe hota hai. Jo sikhane wale hain unko nahi yeh cheez sikhaya karte (there is no need for Rohit to tell us how reverse swing happens, under how much sun, on what pitch; you don't teach something to someone who actually taught it to the world). Tell him it's not right to talk these things," the former Pakistan cricket team captain added.

Earlier, Rohit had a clear answer when asked about Inzamam's allegations on Arshdeep.

"Abhi kya jawab du iska mein bhai (what answer should I give, brother). Wickets are so dry (here) as you are playing in a sunny weather. All teams are getting reverse (swing). Sometimes dimaag ko kholna zaroori hai (Need to open your mind). You need to understand what the conditions are. This is not Australia or England. That's what I will say," Rohit said, when asked to respond.

Meanwhile, India reached the T20 World Cup 2024 final after comprehensively defeating England.