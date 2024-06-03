The T20 World Cup 2024 has begun, with the USA vs Canada contest being the first match in the month-long event. The Indian cricket team, however, will have to wait for a few more days to begin their journey in the tournament, with Rohit Sharma's men scheduled to take on Ireland in their opening fixture on June 05. While Indian fans have their fingers crossed for the side, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag suggested that he doesn't even want to watch the T20 World Cup this time.

Parag, whose name was discussed among the probables for the T20 World Cup before the 15-man squad was announced, had a fine Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign. However, there was no place for him in India's squad for the T20 World Cup, even among the reserves.

In an interview, Parag candidly said that he would've worried about the T20 World Cup if he was playing. This year, he doesn't have much interest.

"It will be a biased answer (prediction on top four teams) but to be very honest I don't even want to watch the World Cup. I'll just see who is winning it at the end and I'll be happy. When I will play the World Cup, I will think about top four and all of that," Parag said in a chat with The Bharat Army.

Parag has been an intriguing character, making statements in interviews and on social media that have often found him getting trolled. In this year's IPL, he let his bat do most of the talking, and the results were impressive. Recently, the Assam cricketer even opened up about his Team India ambitions, saying at some point, the selectors would have to take him.

"At some point, you'll have to take me, right? So that is my belief, I'm going to play for India. I don't really care when," Parag had told PTI in an interview.