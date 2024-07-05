Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has gone viral numerous times over the course of the 2024 T20 World Cup with his fiery, no-nonsense opinions, and he has capped off the tournament with yet another strong take. While heaving praise on Virat Kohli for his match-winning knock in the T20 World Cup Final vs South Africa, Shehzad said that Kohli cannot be compared to anyone. Shehzad said that comparisons should not be made between Kohli and Pakistan star Babar Azam either.

At first, Shehzad, 32, was asked whether he remembers comparisons made between him and Kohli during their early playing days due to similarity in their appearance. Shehzad admitted that Kohli's legacy remains incomparable, not only with him, but also with Babar Azam.

Shehzad made a reputation of launching scathing attacks on Babar's batting and captaincy during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"Comparisons are fine when it comes to appearances, but let's be honest, Virat Kohli has gone far ahead with his career and records," said Shehzad, appearing on Bol India News.

"There's no one like Virat Kohli, let alone me or anyone else. Many like to compare Babar Azam with him, but even those don't make sense," said Shehzad.

After a match-winning knock of 76 in the final, Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is. Shehzad said that Indian cricket would find it difficult to replace him.

"In my opinion, Virat Kohli is leaving behind a huge legacy for India and for the rest of the world," said Shehzad. "Good luck to the Indian cricket team to fill his shoes," he added.

Despite staring at defeat, as South Africa needed 30 runs in 30 balls, India ended up winning by 7 runs after a superb final bowling effort from Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, to lift a second T20 World Cup title, and the first of Kohli's career.