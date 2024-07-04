The Indian cricket team finally returned home from Barbados, in a special chartered flight arranged by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). On Thursday morning, the team landed around 6:00 AM and went directly to the ITC Maurya Hotel in Chanakyapuri. A few players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Yashasi Jaiswal shaking their legs at the hotel. Soon after, the players went into the hotel where they were treated to some exquisite delicacies for breakfast.

A special cake was prepared by the hotel on the occasion, infused with the colours of the Indian jersey. Different kinds of homemade truffles, assorted chocolate-coated nuts, and a variety of savory treats were also kept for the Indian team who were in the flight for 16 hours before landing in New Delhi.

"The cake is in the colour of the Team's jersey. Its highlight is this trophy, it may look like an actual trophy but this is made out of chocolate...This is our welcome to the winning team...We have arranged the breakfast in the special venue and we will offer them a special breakfast.." the executive chef at ITC Maurya told news agency ANI.

"ITC Maurya believes in sustainability, so the breakfast has options made with millets. There is healthy food as well as a bit of indulgence," he added.

What Team India Ate During Breakfast At ITC Maurya:

A 3-tier cake was prepared for the team, which was cut by skipper Rohit Sharma, stalwart Virat Kohli, and head coach Rahul Dravid before they left to meet PM Narendra Modi.

Some custom snacks included pistachio naan khatai, cinnamon sugar palmier, charoli and paprika cheese twist, according to a Times Food report. Sundried tomatoes and amaranth pinwheel were also there.

The players' rooms had hand-rolled chocolate truffle rolls. Edible chocolate balls, bats, wickets and pitches were also prepared.

The breakfast buffet at the hotel included locally-sourced season fruits such as mangoes, jamun and cherries.

The report claims that India captain Rohit was served a Mumbai-style Vada pav. For Virat Kohli, Amritsari-style Chhole Bhature were said to be preared.