Skipper Rohit Sharma made India's T20 World Cup 2024 trophy collection a bit more interesting with his quirky celebration. Facing South Africa in the summit clash in Barbados, India defended the target of 177 and claim the victory by seven runs. With this win, India ended their 11-year-long ICC title drought and also added their second T20 World Cup trophy to their cabinet. Starting from Virat Kohli's 76-run knock to Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya's breathtaking spells, this match will be remembered for ages to come.

After India's victory, the entire nation waited to see the team lifting the coveted trophy. In a video going viral on social media, a hilarious moment was captured, showing some scene before the trophy presentation.

Few moments before Rohit went for the post-match presentation, spinner Kuldeep Yadav was seen prompting him to walk slowly while collecting the trophy. Later, Rohit did exactly the same while receiving the iconic trophy from BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

This slow-walk gesture was actually made popular by star footballer Lionel Messi, as he celebrated in a similar manner after guiding Argentina to the FIFA 2022 title.

Kuldeep, who was one of India's finest performers in the T20 World Cup, is a huge football fan. In fact, he adores Lionel Messi and his former club Barcelona. Hence, the wrist-spinner seemed to have requested skipper Rohit to recreate the Argentine's World Cup-winning move.

Apart from this, Rohit also ate some sand from the Barbados pitch, in order to make India's title victory eternal.

In a video shared by ICC, Rohit could be seen lifting sand from the Bardbaos pitch on which India and South Africa squared off in the final. The Hitman than put the sand in his mouth.

After the end of the match, Rohit also announced his retirement from T20Is in the press conference.

"This was my last game as well," the captain said in his post-match press conference, referring to a similar announcement that Virat Kohli had earlier made.

"I've enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. This is what I wanted - I wanted to win the cup," Rohit said as he saluted the room and got a rousing applause from the media.