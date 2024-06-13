Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024, LIVE Updates: Bangladesh and Netherlands go head-to-head at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent, aiming to put one foot into the 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8. Both sides have lost to South Africa, but Bangladesh will enter the match as favourites, having beaten Sri Lanka. However, Netherlands will be harbouring hope from their 2023 ODI World Cup win over Bangladesh. Middle-order batsman Towhid Hridoy has been a revelation so far, and will carry Bangladesh hopes again. Netherlands will hope to put together a more aggressive batting performance tonight. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)