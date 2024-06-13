Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Netherlands LIVE, T20 World Cup 2024: Crucial Tie For Super 8 Qualification
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Crucial tie for Super 8 Qualification© AFP
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024, LIVE Updates: Bangladesh and Netherlands go head-to-head at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent, aiming to put one foot into the 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8. Both sides have lost to South Africa, but Bangladesh will enter the match as favourites, having beaten Sri Lanka. However, Netherlands will be harbouring hope from their 2023 ODI World Cup win over Bangladesh. Middle-order batsman Towhid Hridoy has been a revelation so far, and will carry Bangladesh hopes again. Netherlands will hope to put together a more aggressive batting performance tonight. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Netherlands have a similar outing so far in the tournament. They won their opening game against Nepal but they too were beaten by South Africa. Again, by the looks of it, Netherlands would or should have got something out of that game as they lost from a winning position. However, the past is past and both teams would hope they do not waste any more opportunities or rely on others to get through the line. A win here for either of them could help them qualify. Who are you backing? Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
South Africa have already quailifed for the next round in Group D. The onus is on Bangladesh and Netherlands who have two points each to book the remaining spot and stroll for Super Eights round. However, it hasn't been easy for both these contestants so far. Bangladesh won their opening match against the Lankans but lost by a very small margin against South Africa. A match that should have been won by Bangladesh and it would have eased the nerves for them coming into this game but now it's a must-win for the Bangla Tigers.
Hello and welcome everyone to match number 27 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. It is time to buckle up up as we bring you live coverage between Bangladesh and Netherlands from Group D. The Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent is all set to host the first game of the tournament and expect yet another entertaining encounter as these two teams face-off for two crucial points.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been captivating audiences with its gripping encounters, where low-scoring affairs have emerged as the order of the day so far. The matches have been characterized by intense battles between bat and ball, with bowlers seemingly holding the upper hand and restricting the flow of runs. The excitement of the T20 World Cup 2024 now shifts to Kingston, St. Vincent, where the highly competitive Group D promises another enthralling encounter between the Dutch and Bangladesh. Talking about the Netherlands first, they made an impressive start to their World Cup campaign by securing a win against Nepal in their opening fixture. Moreover, they demonstrated their potential to cause another upset when they posed a dangerous threat to the mighty South African side, despite defending a modest total of just 103 runs but it just wasn't their day. Netherlands' batting unit has given a lukewarm return so far, and to be fair to the batters, it just hasn't been a batting friendly affair. However, the likes of Max O'Dowd and Sybrand Engelbrecht have done the heavy lifting with the bat, the others need to get their game up and adapt to the situations. The Dutch bowling unit has been highly impressive, nearly pulling off an incredible heist against the mighty South African batting lineup. Vivian Kingma, Tim Pringle, and Logan van Beek, who has been their highest wicket-taker so far, have all been among the wickets, leading the charge. However, a well-rounded performance, with both batting and bowling clicking in unison, could make the Netherlands a tough nut to crack for any team in this tournament. Shifting our focus to the wounded lions from the subcontinent, Bangladesh, we find a team that has consistently shown its preparedness and ability to pose significant challenges, only to falter mid-way through campaigns. Their recent humbling defeat at the hands of the South African side has placed them in a precarious situation, and another loss from here could potentially derail their campaign altogether. Towhid Hridoy has been carrying the batting on his shoulders, but the experienced guys like Litton Das and Mahmudullah have also chipped in at times. However, they just couldn't get it going in the previous game, failing to chase down a measly 114 which is gotta sting them. Tanzid Hasan and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto will be itching to contribute more consistently with the willow. On the bowling front, they've been decent, with Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib leading the pace attack. Rishad Hossain has surprisingly outshone the veteran Shakib Al Hasan, who's due for a big performance. The bowling hasn't been too much of a concern, but they'll surely need the batters to step up big time if they want to bounce back strongly. Also, a new venue of Arnos Vale , St. Vincent, adds an extra layer of intrigue to the clash. Who do you think will win?