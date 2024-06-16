Match 37 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 has Bangladesh taking on Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent on Monday (IST). Bangladesh have played 3 matches in the series and they are currently ranked second on the points table, while Nepal have played 2 matches in the series and they are currently ranked fourth on the points table. Both teams last played against each other in Match 6 of the ICC World T20, 2014 where Shakib Al Hasan scored the highest fantasy points for Bangladesh with 62 match fantasy points while Paras Khadka topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Nepal with 50 match fantasy points.

In the last match played by Bangladesh against the Netherlands, Bangladesh beat the Dutch by 25 runs. The top fantasy player for Bangladesh was Rishad Hossain who scored 91 fantasy points.

In their last match in this series against South Africa, South Africa beat Nepal by 1 run. The top fantasy player for Nepal was Kushal Bhurtel who scored 140 fantasy points.

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent is balanced. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 106 runs.

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be around 26.85 degree Celsius with 79% humidity. Winds at a speed of 4.06 m/s are expected.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both Pacers and Spinners alike.

Fantasy Prediction: Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

Shakib Al Hasan is an all-rounder with an average of 43 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The experienced left-hander has scored 75 runs in the last three matches.

Sagar Dhakal (NEP)

Sagar Dhakal is a bowler with an average of 51 match fantasy points in the last 4 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has taken four wickets at an average of 15 in the recent three matches.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Mustafizur Rahman is a bowler with an average of 59 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.5 and is a differential player for your Fantasy Team. Mustafizur bowls left-arm fast medium and has taken 10 wickets in the recently played five matches.

Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP)

Dipendra Singh Airee is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 46 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.4. Airee bats right-handed and has scored 12 runs in the recent three matches. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling off break and in the recent matches has taken four wickets.

Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

Taskin Ahmed is a fast bowler with an average of 62 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.3 and can be a good safe pick for your Fantasy Team. Taskin bowls right-arm fast and in recent five matches, he has taken eight wickets.

Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keeper: Jaker Ali

Batters: Tanzid Hasan, Kushal Bhurtel and Kushal Malla

All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rishad Hossain and Gulshan Jha

Bowlers: Sagar Dhakal, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Jaker Ali

Vice-Captain: Mustafizur Rahman