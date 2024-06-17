Bangladesh take on Nepal in a 2024 T20 World Cup match on Monday (IST). Bangladesh sit at the second spot in the Group D table with 4 points to their credit from three matches. Their net run rate is +0.478 and are the front runners for the second Super Eight spot from the group. Netherlands will alsobe in contention for the berth only if Bangladesh vs Nepal game on Monday (IST) results in the former team losing the contest.

Netherlands have two points from three games so far with an NRR of -0.408. They not only need to beat Sri Lanka in their final group stage game on Monday (IST) but also need to keep that winning margin big to stand a chance. These all are applicable only if Bangladesh lose to Nepal.

If Bangladesh beat Nepal or even their match is abandoned, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side will make it the Super Eight with 6 or 5 points, respectively.

When will the Bangladesh vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Monday, June 17 (IST).

Where will the Bangladesh vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Bangladesh vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 5:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Bangladesh vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Bangladesh vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Bangladesh vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)