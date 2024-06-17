The groups are locked for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup as Bangladesh grabbed the final spot for the next phase of the tournament after beating Nepal by 21 runs on Monday. Bangladesh defended a 107-run target, the lowest-ever in the history of the tournament, at the Arnos Vale Stadium, dumping Netherlands out of contention. Bangladesh joined India, Australia and Afghanistan in Group 1 while the second group will feature teams like South Africa, Afghanistan, West Indies and England.

After Bangladesh beat Nepal to book their place in the next round, fans took to social media to congratulate the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side. However, fans were also quick to poke fun at Pakistan, who were knocked out even before playing their final group game.

Here's how internet reacted:

Where is Pakistan? They also won yesterday.

Bangladesh have qualified for the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup. , Well played nepal



Bangladesh have qualified for the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup. , Well played nepal

Pakistan crying in the corner

#Bangladesh qualified for SUPER 8 of #T20CricketWorldCup !!#Pakistan & #SriLanka couldn't!



Let that sink in!



Asian cricket dynamics are clearly changing with #Ban turning out to be 2nd best Asian cricket team following #India !

I wish Pakistan was there too, it hurts badly

Super 8 Format

The two Super 8 groups had been pre-decided by a seeding format made for the top 8 teams in the rankings before the tournament. However, due to Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka being eliminated, their seeding spots will be taken by USA (A2), Afghanistan (C1) and Bangladesh (D2).

The seeding format was done in order to allow travelling fans to have a better idea of where possible matches could take place in the latter stages of the tournament.

Top two teams from the Super 8 groups proceed to the semi-finals.

Super 8 Groups

Group 1: India (A1), Australia (B2), Afghanistan (C1), Bangladesh (D2)

Group 2: USA (A2), England (B1), West Indies (C2), South Africa (D1)