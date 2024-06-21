AUS vs BAN LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Adam Zampa Strikes Again As Bangladesh Lose Najmul Hossain Shanto, Go 4 Down
T20 World Cup 2024 AUS vs BAN LIVE Score: Bangladesh are four wickets down against Australia in their T20 World Cup Super 8 match in Antigua.
Australia vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Bangladesh are four wickets down against Australia in their T20 World Cup Super 8 match in Antigua. Mitchell Starc made early inroads after Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl, dismissing Tanzid Hasan. Adam Zampa has struck twice while Glenn Maxwell has also picked up a wicket so far. Australia, who topped their first round group with a 100% record, made two changes to their side for their first game of the Super Eight phase, restoring Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to the team. (Live Scorecard)
Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Australia vs Bangladesh T20 WC Live Update
An outstanding bowling display from Australia has restricted Bangladesh to 140 for 8 in their 20 overs. Having sent into bat first, Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan in the first over but their skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das added 58 for the second wicket. Das looked scratchy while Shanto made a sublime 41. Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals and failed to build partnerships in the middle. Only Towhid Hridoy with 40 off 28 hung around in the middle and stuck some lusty blows to take his side to the 140-run mark.
Goes full and it is on off, Tanzim Hasan Sakib clears his front leg and swings through the line. Gets a thickish outside edge that flies down to deep third for just a single. Bangladesh finish with 140 on the board!
Digs it in short, on off, Tanzim Hasan Sakib goes deep in his crease and pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for two runs more. Can Tanzim Hasan Sakib take Bangladesh past 140 off the last ball?
Goes wide of the crease on that around-the-wicket angle and bowls it on a back of a length, on off, Taskin Ahmed toe-ends his shot to point for a single.
Slower and into the wicket, on off, Taskin Ahmed hangs back and drags the pull in front of square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
Slips it on a length, on middle, Tanzim Hasan Sakib drills it down to long on for a single.
Hat trick for Patrick Cummins! What a moment for the speedster! He has had a wonderful time in the last 18 months and this just adds another feather to his cap. Also, Tanzim Hasan Sakib is the new batter for Bangladesh.
OUT! TAKEN! There it is, HAT-TRICK for Pat Cummins! 7th man to pick up a hat-trick in T20 World Cups and the 2nd Australian to do so after Brett Lee. Cummins serves it on a short of a good length and it is slower as well, on off, Towhid Hridoy walks across his stumps to play the scoop but there is no pace on the ball. It goes only as far as short fine leg where Josh Hazlewood takes it running backwards.
FOUR! Gets it through! Not a bad over for Bangladesh by any means! 11 runs off it. Hazlewood bowls a low full toss, on off, Taskin Ahmed clears his front leg and drives it between cover and mid off for a boundary.
Good hustle between the wickets! DIshes it out on a fullish length, on off, Taskin Ahmed squeezes it out to the right of the bowler and takes off for the run. Hazlewood picks it up to his right and tries to flick it back onto the stumps at the bowling end. Taskin is gone if the throw hits but it doesn't. The ball rolls past mid on for another run.