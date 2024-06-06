When it comes to ICC title, there's no side that is arguably better than Australia. Be it the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup or ICC World Test Championship, Australia have proven time and again they have what it takes to deliver at the big stages. Ahead of the start of Australia's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, top-order batter Travis Head opened up on the prospect of facing India in the final, admitting that Rohit Sharma's team would want 'revenge' at some point in time.

In a chat with the Times of India, Head said that he is keen for Australia to progress to the final, and wouldn't be a bad idea to face India again in the title-decider.

"It would be nice. It would be nice to be in the final. I think everyone in India would love that, especially considering what's happened in the last two finals. So, I'm sure India wants some revenge at some point. There would be good theater around it if that were the case. Let's hope that we're in it, and let's hope you're in it, and we'll see what happens," he said.

The Aussie hard-hitter was also asked about the possibility of India captain Rohit Sharma being 'under pressure' to deliver, having faltered to earn the team an ICC title on previous occasions.

"I don't think Rohit has too much to worry about. He's been an exceptional leader for a period of time and is an exceptional player as well. So, I don't think there's any issue from that side of things. India is in good hands. I think you could probably name four or five teams that are going to be in the mix. Playing an attacking brand of cricket is crucial for them. With Rohit and Virat, and their exceptional bowling led by star bowler Bumrah, who has also been outstanding in the IPL, their chances are high. Their chances are probably similar to the three or four other teams that are in contention," said Head.