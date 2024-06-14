India's star batter Virat Kohli is going through a lean phase at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Kohli has scored only 5 runs overall in his three innings at the mega event so far. However, the fans of Kohli have taken over the task to cheer the player during India games. In a viral video from the T20 World Cup 2024, fans could be heard chanting the name of Anushka with a new slogan. "Diwali ho ya Holi, Anushka loves Kohli," chanted the fans while Kohli was fielding in the deep.

After hearing the chants, Kohli greeted the fans by raising his hand before positioning himself for fielding.

Watch the video here:

Fans Chanting "10 rupay ki Pepsi, Kohli bhai sexyy" and "Diwali yha Holi, Anushka loves Kohli" pic.twitter.com/P0yECHeuRZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 13, 2024

Kohli is going through a lean phase but India great Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that there's nothing to worry about his form. However, the ex-India batter added that Kohli needs to show a bit of patience.

"The biggest motivation for any player is to win matches, especially when you are playing for your country. He has done so well for India over the years and won so many games. I think he recognises that. We are in the early phases of the tournament. There's Super 8s, semi-finals, and hopefully the final. All he needs to do is show patience and faith in himself, which i think he has plenty," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"When you get three low scores, it doesn't mean he is not batting well. Sometimes you get good deliveries. Any other day, the ball would've gone wide or over the slip for a boundary, today it didn't. So, there's nothing to worry about. We have to show faith in him. Much believe that he is going to come good, sooner rather than later," he added.