India all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed the plane to New York as the first batch of the Indian team's players flew across the continents for the T20 World Cup 2024. Hardik's absence from the first batch of players intensified the speculations around his personal life, with rumours suggesting all is not well between him and his wife Natasa Stankovic. As the couple continues to maintain silence on the 'divorce rumours', a report has suggested that Hardik has flown to an undisclosed overseas location for a vacation. He will join the Indian team directly in New York.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Hardik flew out of the country after Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 campaign ended. With the aim of revitalising himself after a stressful campaign in the T20 league, Hardik decided to vacation for a week or so at an undisclosed overseas location. However, he is expected to join the team in time for the first practice session in New York.

Hardik has been a man in the headlines before the start of the IPL 2024 season. The Mumbai Indians' decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik as the captain of the franchise didn't go down well with fans, with the latter facing severe criticism in the form of jeers whenever he stepped into the stadium.

As a result of the negativity that infected the Mumbai Indians camp, the franchise finished bottom of the 10-team standings, with all-rounder Hardik proving to be lackluster in all departments of the game.

"A lot of the stuff that he's going through is, personally, maybe a little uncalled for. It'll certainly be a learning curve for Hardik as his growth in leadership. While times are tough now, a couple of things will pass and it'll make him a tougher leader and it'll certainly grow him in the role as well," Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher has said in a press conference after MI played their last game on May 17.

Hardik is the designated vice-captain of the team for the T20 World Cup which takes place from June 01-29 in the US and West Indies.