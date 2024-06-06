Truly living up to the title of 'T20 World Cup', the tournament in USA and West Indies saw minnows Uganda reach a huge milestone, claiming their first ever in the event's history. Uganda beat Papula New Guinea by 3 wickets at Providence Stadium on Wednesday in a low-scoring but tense encounter. It wasn't just the Uganda team that scripted history but also their 43-year-old spinner Frank Nsubuga who registered the record of bowling the most economical spell in T20 World Cup history.

Nsubuga gave away just 4 runs in his quota of 4 overs while bowling 2 maidens, as he picked up 2 wickets. It was the most mean spell a bowl has bowled in the history of T20 World Cups.

As for the match, the African side bowled out PNG for 77 and after struggling at 26-5 in reply reached the target in 18.2 overs with Riazat Ali Shah top-scoring with 33.

Riazat put on a crucial sixth-wicket partnership of 35 with Juma Miyagi (13) which effectively won the game for the tournament debutants.

But PNG will rue the moment that Riazat, on eight, was dropped by Charles Amini, who misjudged a relatively simple catch.

The Pacific Islanders had their work cut out trying to defend such a low total but were also undone in part by some loose bowling, conceding 15 wides.

After that let-off, Riazat played a disciplined and focused innings until, with just three needed to win, he skied a catch to John Kariko at third man.

"Pretty special win for us, first win at the World Cup. Doesn't get more special than this. Super proud of this group of guys, put in the work, to get a win for their country at the World Cup is very special. It's been quite a journey, 3-4 years of very hard work both by the players and the board back home to make this happen. Getting to the World Cup was very special, this is even more special. Compared to last game, we got our plans right today. Execution was much better, it's what we would have wanted in the first game, we got it right this time.

"The ability to adjust very quickly to the conditions and then execute the plans, super proud of the bowling display, they set up the win. (Plan for the pacers) Pretty simple - try and hit that hard length, wicket-to-wicket, we knew that the wicket was two-placed, kept a bit low sometimes and it worked in our favour," Uganda captain Brian Masaba said after the match.

The Ugandans celebrated their victory with dancing on the edge of the field as the team, which beat out more established cricketing nation Zimbabwe to reach the tournament, picked up their first points.

With AFP inputs