As the T20 World Cup 2024 begins, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers got Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on board for an interview on his YouTube channel. The cricketing duo spoke about various on-the-field topics but De Villiers got really annoyed as a fan tried to make fun of Babar Azam's English. The Proteas and Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend was in no mood to let the troll leave after saying such things and decided to respond to the comment on social media.

The fan had written in the comments section of the YouTube video, "ABD hardly control his laughing. Babar Azam speaking in English" followed by a few tears of joy smiley emojis.

De Villiers shut down the troll with a fiery response. He said: "His English is infinitely better than my Urdu. And his batting is excellent, which is what matters more, I believe."

During the chat with De Villiers, Babar also opened up on his upbringing and how he started to play cricket in the first place.

"My family played a big role because, when I started out, we did not have a lot of money. We were not like a rich family. When I started out, I played state cricket and played tennis ball cricket and tape-ball cricket every Saturday night. We used to be 2 teams and play together. After sometime, I told my father I wanted to start professional cricket, so he said ok, let us do it. So it was very difficult when I began my professional cricket journey," Babar said.

Though Babar's only 29 right now, he did address the topic of retirement in the chat with De Villiers.

"I am just taking one day at a time, I am not thinking where I am going, or which age I would stop myself. Right now, I am just playing my own game and I enjoy my every single time. I just love to play cricket. Yes, we are going for the World Cup and the hope is very high. The confidence is very high and we have a good team, we have good players. Good batters and senior players have stepped up and this helps a lot. We are very excited for World Cup," he said.