It was indeed an emotional moment for the Indian cricket team as well as its fans and the management staff as the side lifted a T20 World Cup trophy after a gap of 17 years. It was also India's first ICC trophy after 11 years. It was a thrilling final at Kensington Oval in Barbados as India edged past South Africa by a narrow margin of 7 runs to clinch their second title, having won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.

Emotions flew high after India's victory in the tight match against the Proteas as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj failed to control their tears. India's outgoing coach Rahul Dravid, whose tenure ended with the conclusion of the mega event, was also ecstatic after finally winning an ICC title in the role.

In a rare sight, Dravid roared with all his might after Virat Kohli handed the T20 World Cup trophy to him. The team was gathered around Dravid and nothing seemed to be stopping their jubiliation.

Star batter Virat Kohli on Saturday announced his retirement from T20Is after guiding India to the title.

Kohli anchored the innings with a match-winning 59-ball 76 with two sixes and six fours to lift India from a precarious 34 for three inside the powerplay, to a formidable 176 for seven, the cornerstone of India's 7-run victory over South Africa.

Kohli said after collecting the Man of the Match award that it was his las T20I match for India.

"This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve," Kohli told the broadcast after India's win in a global tournament after 11 years.

This was also Dravid's final match as the head coach of the Indian team, with the batting great's contract culminating after the end of the tournament.

(With PTI Inputs)