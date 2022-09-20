New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup squad slated to be played in Australia in October-November. Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell have been named for their first senior World Cups and are the only new faces from the side that made the final of last year's event in the UAE.

Paceman Adam Milne has retained his place in the squad, after the 30-year-old was called in to replace Lockie Ferguson (calf injury) early in the tournament last October. Devon Conway has been named as the front-line wicket-keeper after wearing the gloves in the UAE and the recent series against West Indies.

Martin Guptill's selection for his seventh T20 World Cup sees him join an exclusive list of players in Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Mahmudullah, and Mushfiqur Rahim - while Shakib Al-Hasan and Rohit Sharma are set for their eighth events. Nathan McCullum and Ross Taylor are the only other New Zealanders to have appeared at six T20 World Cups.

"Of those who featured in last year's World Cup squad, Kyle Jamieson wasn't considered as he continues his rehabilitation from a back injury, while Todd Astle and Tim Seifert have missed selection," stated an official NZC release.

The New Zealand T20 World Cup squad will first contest the T20 tri-series with Pakistan and Bangladesh starting in Christchurch on October 7. With seven matches across eight days at Hagley Oval, the tri-series will provide fans their last chance to see the team before they depart for Australia on October 15.

"It's always a special time announcing a World Cup squad and I'd like to congratulate the 15 players selected today. It's especially exciting for Finn and Michael who are set for their first ICC events, while Martin Guptill is preparing for his 7th T20 World Cup - which in itself is an incredible achievement," said head coach Gary Stead.

"It's great to have this tournament so soon after last year's event in which we played some really good cricket, but couldn't quite get over the line at the end. With the nucleus of that squad retained along with the exciting additions of Finn and Michael, we should go into the tournament with plenty of optimism," he added.

New Zealand will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Australia at the SCG on Saturday, October 22, before facing Afghanistan (MCG), England (Gabba), and two qualifiers at the SCG and Adelaide Oval respectively.

New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup and tri-series: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.



