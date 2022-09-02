The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday named a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia. Jos Buttler would be leading the side, while opening batter Jason Roy has been dropped. Seam bowlers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have recovered from their respective injuries and have been named in both squads for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the IT20 tour of Pakistan in September.

"Both players last played for England during the Test tour of the West Indies back in March," stated an official release.

England will play their first match of the T20 World Cup on October 22 against Afghanistan at Perth. Jos Buttler's side will square off against Australia on October 28 while the Three Lions will take on New Zealand on November 1.

The final of the World Cup will be played on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle), will continue their rehab and will not tour Pakistan ahead of the World Cup but remain on track to be fit for the tournament in Australia. England captain Jos Buttler, recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan, but he is expected to be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series. In Buttler's absence, Moeen Ali will captain the side," stated the release.

England T20 World Cup Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordon, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Travelling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills

England squad for series against Pakistan: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordon Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Luke Wood