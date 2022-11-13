For Sam Curran, the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup could not have been better. He was named the 'Player of the Match' for returning with figures of 3/12 which was crucial in restricting Pakistan to a below-par total of 137/8 in 20 overs. Then he was also named the 'Player of the Touarament' for picking 13 wickets - most by anyone in the Super 12 stage. However, Curran believed somebody else deserved the 'Player of the Match' more. "I don't think I should be getting this, the way Stokesy played there... we're going to enjoy this occasion, very special," Sam Curran said after being declared 'Player of the Match.'

Ben Stokes scored 52* and guided England to victory ina tricly chase. "People question him, but there's no questioning him... he's the man!" Curran added.

"They had big square boundaries, so into the wicket, it offered for the seamers, nipping around and a challenge for the chase. The way I bowl, I go into the wicket with my slower balls and keep the batsmen guessing. World Champions, how good!"

On winning "Player of the Tournament" award, Curran said: "A little bit lost for words. We're going to enjoy this."

Talking about the match, England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup title on Sunday. Opting to field, England dished out a clinical bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to a below-par 137 for 8 before chasing down the target with six balls to spare at the MCG. Pakistan never had any momentum in their innings. Babar Azam (32), Mohammad Rizwan (15), Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) were the only ones who reached double figures.

Sam Curran (3/12) did most of the damage with three wickets, while Adil Rashid (2/22) and Chris Jordan (2/27) snapped two each. In reply, England were 45 for three in the sixth over but Ben Stokes (52 not out) produced a gritty fifty to take his team home.

Jos Buttler (26), Harry Brook (20) and Moeen Ali (19) were the other contributors.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 137 for 8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 38; Sam Curran 3/12). England: 138 for 5 wickets in 19 overs (Ben Stokes 52 not out; Haris Rauf 2/23).