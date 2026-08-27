India are closing in on a huge win against Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of a two-match series that concludes on Thursday. India batted first after winning the toss at the Sinhalese Sports Club and scored a massive 503/9 declared, then bowled Sri Lanka out for 290. Having been forced to follow on, Sri Lanka reached 229/6 to lead by only 16 runs when rain brought an early close to play on Day 4. On Day 5, India can pull off a quick win if they can strike early. However, more than the Sri Lanka batters, India face a bigger challenge from the weather.

According to AccuWeather.com, from 10 am till 12 pm there is over an 80 per cent probability of precipitation in Colombo. From 1 pm till 5 pm, that probability reduces but is still over 50 per cent. If that happens and there is no play, it will be a major blow to India.

India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with a PCT of 53.33. A win against Sri Lanka will take them to the fourth position after Bangladesh slumped to a heavy loss against Australia. However, in case of a draw, India will remain in the fifth position with a PCT of 51.52. India have seven Tests remaining in the ongoing WTC cycle after the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka.

Having already lost four of their 10 Tests so far, every remaining game is virtually a knockout for the Shubman Gill-led side.

India made early inroads when Mohammed Siraj removed Lahiru Udara for three before Ravindra Jadeja accounted for Kamil Mishara for 32. But the hosts then produced their best batting passage of the match.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who had made a composed 80 in the first innings, again stood between India and a possible victory. He combined aggression against the spinners with sound defence to build a substantial third-wicket stand with Kamindu Mendis. The pair added 115 runs, taking Sri Lanka from 63 for two to 178 for three and, for a period, making India's follow-on decision look increasingly costly.

Both batters reached their half-centuries, with Mendis particularly fluent. Sri Lanka's growing confidence was reflected in India's body language as the deficit rapidly diminished.

The breakthrough, when it came, was a product of pressure and an excellent piece of fielding. Prasidh Krishna went short to Mendis, who attempted to pull, only for the ball to balloon towards square leg. Shubman Gill ran back and across before completing a superb catch. Mendis departed for 55 off 92 balls, ending a partnership that had put Sri Lanka firmly back in contention.

At tea, Sri Lanka were 199 for three, still 14 runs behind, with Sooriyabandara unbeaten on 90. India had been made to wait for the wicket that could turn the innings, but the final session finally provided it.

Manav Suthar broke through when Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva, having made 23, inside-edged a flatter delivery onto his thigh pad, with Devdutt Padikkal taking the resulting catch. Sooriyabandara then fell for 92 off 173 balls, again missing out on a maiden Test hundred.

Having survived an LBW review after an inside edge, he charged Suthar on the very next ball, only to be beaten by a slower delivery and stumped by Rishabh Pant. The dismissal was the product of sharp thinking by Pant, who sensed that Sooriyabandara was becoming restless and warned the field accordingly.

Sri Lanka slipped further when Saransh Jain trapped Niroshan Dickwella LBW for six, leaving the hosts at 218 for six. Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha then dug in, but the innings became increasingly defensive as India tightened the screws.

The final phase also exposed an untidy aspect of India's bowling. The spinners repeatedly overstepped, with Ravindra Jadeja and Saransh Jain both conceding no-balls.

India bowled 10 no-balls through their spin attack, the most by a spin attack in a Test since 2021, behind Afghanistan's 15 against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2023 and India's own 14 against England in Chennai in 2021. Jadeja's three no-balls also took his career tally to 88 in Tests, the most by a spinner since 2021.

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