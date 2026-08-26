The high-flying Manav Suthar on Wednesday experienced his first tough day in Test cricket, conceding over five runs an over as the Sri Lankan batters went after the Indian left-arm spinner on the fourth day of the second Test in Colombo. Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva combined to eke out four sixes off Suthar whose first spell read 12-0-65-0. India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said it will be a good learning experience for the young cricketer.

"It is an experience for him. This is just his third Test match. He is going to face different situations, as he is going to play along and he is well prepared for that, to be very honest. He knew that they were going to charge at him. He created those opportunities, but it didn't go in his favour in that period," Bahutule said in the post-day press meet.

However, the 25-year-old came back well from the initial hammering, taking two wickets while conceding just 15 runs from a six-over second spell.

The wickets of Sooriyabandara and De Silva turned the match decisively in favour of India in the last session of the day.

Bahutule was impressed by Suthar's determination to turn things around.

"He is definitely a learning cricketer. What I like about him is his resilience. It is fabulous. Regardless of the situation, whenever you throw the ball to him, he will give that 100 percent. He is very composed. He understands what is expected of him.

"The Lankan batters also did well against him today. In fact, they did play some good shots. But I am sure, again, the learnings from this game, he will take them forward. He will be better equipped when the same situation arises," he said.

The former Indian leg-spinner also shed some light into debutant Saransh Jain's effort.

"Saransh was slightly defensive today, bowling a bit quicker than he normally does. He has toiled a lot in domestic cricket over the years and the opportunity to make a debut for India is special. There were nerves. You are not going to be at ease when you are playing your first Test match compared to when you are playing a domestic game.

"But he showed a lot of character in spite of certain decisions not going his way and him not getting those wickets early in the first innings. But he was very consistent in his line and length. He is a peculiar bowler, a unique bowler in the sense he doesn't have that over spin which is again a work in progress behind the scenes."

Jain took one wicket from his 17.4 overs conceding 55 runs.

"He possesses that side spin which is good, which gives him that drift. His trajectory is very good and he also operates in a speed range between 80-85. When we have two more spinners with Jaddu and Manav, he brings that variety. I think he put in a fabulous effort," he said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan batter Sonal Dinusha, who scored a 103 in the first innings, hoped to collect as many runs as possible on the final day to stretch India.

The hosts ended the fourth day at 229 for six for a slender lead of 16 runs.

"We need to get as many runs as possible. We lost too many wickets in the last session and we need to bat well tomorrow. I am very pleased with the hundred. I have been working hard on my game and feel really happy.

"Generally, I sweep the ball well. So when the opportunity was there I tried to score some runs. Hopefully, I can contribute to the team's score tomorrow as well," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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