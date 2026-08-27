Rishabh Pant is quite an interesting personality, be it on or off the field. While his on-field antics entertain the crowd during matches, his off-field behaviour has also given fans some memorable moments. The wicketkeeper-batter is currently in Sri Lanka, playing in India's two-match Test series. The matches have been hugely impacted by rain as it has stopped play multiple times. One video from a rainy moment in Sri Lanka, featuring Pant and his timely response to a fan, is going viral on social media.

In the surfaced clip, Pant was seen sitting on an ice box and enjoying the rain. This is when a fan said, "Rishabh bhai bukhaar ho jayega. Idhar ka paani alag hai (Rishabh bro, you will catch a fever, the water here is different)."

The fans shared their advice multiple times before Pant replied, "Bukhaar karwa dena nahin hoga toh bhi. Nahi bhi hoga toh karwa dena (Make me get a fever even if it won't happen. Even if it won't happen, you'll make it happen)."

The fans then said that they were joking. After hearing their reply, Pant covered his face and started laughing.

Watch it here:

Rishabh Pant fully enjoying the Rain in Sri Lanka



Fan: Rishabh bhai... Bukhar ho jayega. Idhar ka pani alag hai.



Pant: Bukhaar Karva ke hi jana tum... Nahi hoga to bhi karva dena.



Fan: Nahi, Nahi bhai... We love you bhai. pic.twitter.com/lvznJOHGkX — Jara (@JARA_Memer) August 25, 2026

In the second Test against Sri Lanka, Pant broke MS Dhoni's record for the most Test runs scored by an Indian wicketkeeper away from home. He went past Dhoni's feat on Day 2 of the game at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Pant scored a stroke-filled 63 in the first innings of the Test to go past the former skipper. Coming into the Test, the 28-year-old had scored 2,471 runs in Tests away from home and at neutral venues. He needed to score 26 runs to get past the 2011 World Cup-winning captain, and he did so in style when he hit off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha for back-to-back fours in the 97th over of the first innings during the opening session on Day 2.

Pant has now scored 2,534 runs as a wicketkeeper away from home in Test cricket, with Dhoni now pushed back to second. Former cricketer Farokh Engineer had 1,209 runs in away Tests as a wicketkeeper, while Syed Kirmani made 1,109 runs as a wicketkeeper.

(With ANI Inputs)

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