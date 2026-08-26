India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule on Wednesday offered a unique measure to curb the menace of no-balls that has been plaguing Indian spinners in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka -- suggesting to introduce free-hit in the longest format.

"I am no guardian of the rules but if a free-hit comes, obviously, no-balls will definitely be reduced. No team would want to bowl those no-balls and give that extra ball and give those extra runs.

"Obviously, the take-off point is talked about. They understand what is happening and definitely a process will be put forward in terms of minimising," he said.