India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 5: India will look to wrap up Sri Lanka's tail as quickly as possible on Day 5 of the second Test in Colombo. Rain forced early Stumps on Day 4, with Sonal Dinusha (7 not out) and Keshara Nuwantha (3 not out) at the crease. By the end of play, the hosts had reached 229 for 6 in their second innings, with a lead of 16 runs. Pasindu Sooriyabandara missed out on a century after being stumped for 92, while Kamindu Mendis also played a crucial knock of 55. For India, Manav Suthar was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets to his name. Earlier, India asked Sri Lanka to follow on after taking a 213-run first-innings lead. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 5:
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Change of ends for Jadeja!
Shubman Gill has decided to change Jadeja's end, with India now bowling with two left-arm spinners from either end. Saransh Jain has been taken out of the attack for the time being, as Jadeja partners Suthar.
SL: 244/6 (46)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: 2nd new ball available soon!
The second new ball is due in five overs. Nuwantha and Dinusha have started positively. India would definitely want to take the second new ball as soon as it becomes available.
SL: 242/6 (75)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: We are underway!
Looks like we're set for a scheduled start. It's not as bright as it was earlier, but we're good to go. India need four wickets to force an early result. Can Dinusha and Nuwantha withstand India's pressure?
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Looks bright and sunny!
While weather concerns remain, the scenes from the official broadcast tell a different story. It's bright and sunny in Colombo at the moment. There were a couple of covers on the pitch, which suggests there may have been some rain earlier.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Free-hit in Test cricket!
India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule on Wednesday offered a unique measure to curb the menace of no-balls that has been plaguing Indian spinners in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka -- suggesting to introduce free-hit in the longest format.
"I am no guardian of the rules but if a free-hit comes, obviously, no-balls will definitely be reduced. No team would want to bowl those no-balls and give that extra ball and give those extra runs.
"Obviously, the take-off point is talked about. They understand what is happening and definitely a process will be put forward in terms of minimising," he said.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Will rain play spoilsport?
The weather forecast doesn't look promising. There is a high probability that rain could continue to frustrate India, with showers predicted before the start of play at the Sinhalese Sports Club. Only rain can save Sri Lanka from here.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: India four wickets away from win!
India will look to break Sri Lanka's resistance on Day 5. After enforcing the follow-on, the visitors picked up six wickets in Sri Lanka's second innings, leaving the hosts at 229/6 at stumps with a 16-run lead.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Hello!
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle. India are still in the driver's seat despite Sri Lanka taking a narrow lead on Day 4.