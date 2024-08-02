As the Indian cricket team gears up for the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, veteran cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to the fore, joining their teammates for the 50-over assignment after the team's 3-0 sweep in T20Is. In a practice session, Virat was spotted being involved in a lengthy conversation with new head coach Gautam Gambhir, sending social media into a meltdown. Indian Premier League franchises like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, etc. shared reactions on the two stalwarts' meet which can't be missed.

Both Gambhir and Kohli are Delhiiites who have given fans some memorable moments on the field, both with their performances and otherwise.

Kohli was spotted having a laugh with head coach Gautam Gambhir during the training session.

'Chinaman' spinner Kuldeep Yadav wore pads and gloves for batting practice. Notably, Gambhir and Kohli have had spats in the past during the IPL but seemingly mended fences during IPL 2024.

Gambhir recently replaced Rahul Dravid as the coach of the Indian team. KL Rahul donned the gloves and brushed up on his wicketkeeping skills. Shreyas Iyer was also present during the training session. Before the ODI series, the Pallekele International Stadium hosted the T20I leg of the series, while the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is getting to host the 50-over matches.

The three ODIs will be held on August 2, August 4, and August 7. India wrapped up the three T20Is by securing wins in all three of them. Under the new era of Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, India's tour of Sri Lanka started on July 27 with the T20I series, with India securing a 43-run win. In the second T20I, India secured a seven-wicket victory in a rain-affected match.

