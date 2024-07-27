Sri Lanka spinner Kamindu Mendis left experts and fans alike after he bowled with both his hands during the first T20I encounter against India on Saturday. The ambidextrous cricketer bowled with his left arm against Suryakumar Yadav but when facing Rishabh Pant, he switched hands and bowled with his right arm. While people were quite impressed by the cricketer's talent, some were left wondering where the rule book stands when it comes to a bowler using both his hands to bowl during the same over. Here's a look at what the rules say -

21.1.1 The umpire shall ascertain whether the bowler intends to bowl right handed or left handed, over or round the wicket, and shall so inform the striker.

It is unfair if the bowler fails to notify the umpire of a change in his/her mode of delivery. In this case the umpire shall call and signal No ball.

Coming to the match, Suryakumar Yadav was swift and brutal in equal measure on his first day in office as the Indian top-order plundered Sri Lankan bowling to post a commanding 213 for 7.

In his first match as permanent skipper of India's T20 team, Surya made a firm statement with a sparkling 58 off 26 balls, maintaining his aggressive approach that made him world's premier batter.

While Surya was at his dominant best while hitting eight fours and two sixes en route his 20th half-century, the foundation for a big score was laid by young stars Yashasvi Jaiswal (41 off 20 balls) and Shubman Gill (34 off 15 balls) in a 74-run opening stand in the powerplay.

Rishabh Pant (49 off 33 balls) struggled initially but did well to end just one short of half-century with some audacious shots both in-front and behind the square.

(With PTI inputs)