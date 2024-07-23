Team India left for Sri Lanka on Monday for the upcoming white-ball series. The series will begin from July 27, with three T20Is followed by three ODIs. In the T20Is, the visitors will be led by star batter Suryakumar Yadav while regular skipper Rohit Sharma will be leading in the ODIs. It came as a huge surprise for everyone as all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was being touted as the most deserving replacement of Rohit, was chosen over Surya. Not only this, Pandya was replaced as the vice-captain by young batter Shubman Gill.

Ahead of the Sri Lanka, newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of the selection committee Ajit Agarkar held a press conference in Mumbai.

On being asked about appointment of Gill as the vice-captain in both T20Is and ODIs, Agarkar praised the young opener, calling him an all-format player who has quality in his game.

"When Hardik did get injured it was a bit of a challenge. Rohit was still around was around, made our life a lot easier. He came and led. We don't want that situation going forward again. Shubman is the guy we feel again as he is a three-format player firstly, and he has shown quality over the last year or so," said Agarkar.

"You try and have somebody who can also learn from a couple of the senior guys that are there. Surya in this instance or Rohit who's still around, so we don't face the same challenges (that) suddenly (you are) trying to look for a captain in case there are injuries or loss of form somewhere. He's shown some decent leadership qualities," he added.

This series also marks the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who got overlooked in the past few series. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has also found a place in the squad.

Agarkar said the door is not shut for the former deputies like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and even Pandya as far as leadership role is concerned.

Advertisement

"We need to get him (Pant) back playing, that's the first thing. He's going to be a key to us as a player; hasn't had a lot of cricket. We'll see what he can do. We don't want to burden somebody again who's just coming back after over a year out of the game. KL has not been part of T20 now for a little while," he said.