Deepak Chahar scored his maiden half-century as India sealed the three-match One-Day International series against Sri Lankawith a thrilling win in the second game on Tuesday. Deepak Chahar's knock (69 not out) not only kept fans on the edge but he also managed to keep regular India skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri and other members of the Test squad, who are in Durham preparing for the upcoming five-Test series against England, glued to the screen. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share a video in which members of Team India were seen cheering for Dhawan's men during the 2nd ODI. "When #TeamIndia in Durham cheered for #TeamIndia in Colombo. From dressing room, dining room and on the bus, not a moment of this memorable win was missed. #SLvIND," the video was captioned.

When #TeamIndia in Durham cheered for #TeamIndia in Colombo.



From dressing room, dining room and on the bus, not a moment of this memorable win was missed. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/IQt5xcpHnr — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

In the video, Kohli, Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur can be seen discussing the India-Sri Lanka ODI while Ravichandran Ashwin was captured praising Deepak Chahar for his match-winning knock.

In the match, India, chasing a target of 276 runs, were in trouble after losing five wickets with just 116 runs on the board.

When Chahar came out to bat, India still needed 116 runs to win. He stitched a 33-run partnership with Krunal Pandya and then an unbeaten stand of 84 runs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar to seal the victory for the visitors.

Promoted

Chahar, who had picked up two wickets in his 8-over spell earlier in the match, was adjudged player of the match for his all-round show.

Both teams will meet for the final ODI at the same venue on Friday.