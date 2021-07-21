Virat Kohli led the reactions as India sealed a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka in their ongoing three-match ODI series. Deepak Chahar slammed an unbeaten knock of 69 runs off 82 balls. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player also took two wickets in eight overs and conceded 53 runs. "Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure", tweeted Kohli, after India's win.

Initially Sri Lanka set a target of 276 runs, with Charith Asalanka registering 65 runs off 68 balls and Avishkha Fernando hitting 50 off 71 deliveries. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also took three wickets each.

India scored 277 for seven in 49.1 overs. Other than Chahar's swashbuckling display, Suryakumar Yadav also scored a half-century. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hassaranga took three wickets for the hosts.

Former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra had a hilarious reply to India's win. He tweeted, "India B-Eat Sri Lanka 2-0. #SLvIND".

Also commentator Harsha Bhogle praised Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for their bowling in the second ODI. He tweeted, "Two calm fast bowlers in a run chase! This is absolutely top class batting under pressure from Chahar and Bhuvi".

Meanwhile, even Dinesh Karthik had his say on the game. He wrote, "It's never too late to win a match! Knowing the talent we possess, not for a second I felt the game was out of our hands. This is the brand of cricket #TeamIndia plays... Well played boys!"

Here are the other reactions:

Indiranagar ka Colombo ka

Both sides will face each other again in the dead rubber third ODI on July 23.