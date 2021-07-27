The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo will go on as scheduled on Wednesday, July 28, sources told NDTV, after eight close contacts of Krunal Pandya, India all-rounder who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, returned negative test results. However, Pandya will remain in isolation and he will not travel back home with the rest of the team on July 30, sources said. After Krunal's positive test result, the second T20I, which was originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, was postponed to Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, all-rounder Krunal had tested positive for COVID-19 after rapid antigen tests were conducted ahead of the second T20I.

BCCI's medical team had identified eight members of the Indian contingent as close contacts of Krunal.

The entire contingent had undergone RT-PCR tests on Tuesday "to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad", said BCCI.

India lead the three-match T20I series after they won the first T20I by 38 runs on Sunday in Colombo. Krunal returned three not out and 1 for 16 from 2 overs.

