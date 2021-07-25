Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to field first in the first T20I against India at Colombo. Both the teams got two debutants for the first T20I match, Charith Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne are making their T20I debut for Sri Lanka, while from India, opener Prithvi Shaw and leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy got their T20I caps. Indian team, full of youngsters, has dominated the Sri Lanka side in the ODI series. While for Sri Lanka it will be a tough challenge again as the three of the top four batsmen who played in the last T20I series against England are missing from the squad. But all eyes will be on in-form Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st T20I Live, Sri Lanka vs India From R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo