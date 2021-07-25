Story ProgressBack to home
SL vs IND 1st T20I Live Score: Sri Lanka Win Toss And Bowl; Prithvi Shaw, Varun Chakravarthy Debut For India
Sri Lanka vs India T20I Live Match Score: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first T20I match against India at Colombo
SL vs IND T20I Live: Prithvi Shaw is making his T20I debut in the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka.© AFP
Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to field first in the first T20I against India at Colombo. Both the teams got two debutants for the first T20I match, Charith Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne are making their T20I debut for Sri Lanka, while from India, opener Prithvi Shaw and leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy got their T20I caps. Indian team, full of youngsters, has dominated the Sri Lanka side in the ODI series. While for Sri Lanka it will be a tough challenge again as the three of the top four batsmen who played in the last T20I series against England are missing from the squad. But all eyes will be on in-form Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st T20I Live, Sri Lanka vs India From R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
1st T20I, India in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2021, Jul 25, 2021
- 19:32 (IST)Sri Lanka Win Toss, Elect To Bowl!Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
- 19:28 (IST)Shaw, Chakravarthy To Debut!Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy got their T20I debut caps for India.
- 19:14 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 1st T20I match between India and Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India have already clinched the ODI series 2-1 and now they will aim to do well and continue their winning form in the T20I series as well. While Sri Lanka have a lot to do with both bat and ball after a complete failure in the ODI series apart from the last match. All eyes will be on Avishka Fernando who was Sri Lanka's top performer in the ODI series.
India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.
Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian skipper, says that they would have bowled first but they are capable enough to get a big score. Adds that it is about giving an opportunity to new players and see how they can perform at the international level. States that they have Shaw and Chakravarthy as debutants and also informs that they have got plenty of changes.
Dasun Shanaka, the Sri Lankan skipper, says they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket will be good for the latter part of the game. Adds that the injuries are uncontrollable and he can't do anything about it. Mentions that there are three changes from the last ODI.
Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Sri Lanka. They are going to bowl first.
Pitch report - There is grass on this wicket and it looks similar to what it was in the T20Is. Adds that it looks a flat wicket and there might be plenty of runs on offer.
There is some movement in the Indian camp as they have handed out caps to Prithvi Shaw who is set to play his first T20I game and the other debutant is Varun Chakravarthy. It has been a long wait for the spinner who has been in the Indian squad before but due to fitness concerns, he has not got his opportunity and this is a good opportunity for him to make a case.
We have some news coming in as the Indian T20 League is all set to resume on September 19 in the UAE starting with the clash between Mumbai and Chennai in Dubai. The League stages will end on 8th October and the Playoffs will start on 10th October and the Final will be played on 15th October. Great news, ain't it?
Chetan Sakariya is there for a chat. He says that he worked hard in the last year or so. Adds that he is feeling very happy representing India. Tells that he likes T20s as he can use his variations. States that he has learnt some new things in his bowling and now he has started to bowl outswing to the right-handers. Tells that he is focussing on his skills. States that he enjoys batting as well.
Shikhar Dhawan has led the team well so far and he would look to continue the good job. He though now has his eyes on the T20 World Cup and he wants to be a part of that squad. Dhawan had a tough series against England in March but he was in great touch in the Indian T20 League which was postponed in May. Now he has a chance to make a case for himself and he surely would not want to miss out on the opportunity.