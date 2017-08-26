 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 26 August 2017 10:18 IST

The Virat Kohli-led side achieved their revised 231-run target in 44.2 overs which were bowled in over three hours and 30 minutes.

When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India lead the 5-match series vs Sri Lanka 2-0. © AFP

Sri Lanka went down to India by three wickets in the rain-hit match in Pallekele on Thursday to trail the series 2-0. The Virat Kohli-led side achieved their revised 231-run target in 44.2 overs which were bowled in over three hours and 30 minutes. The visitors slipped from 109-0 to 131-7 before an unbeaten 100-run eight-wicket partnership between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulled the team through. Sri Lanka will miss the services of their captain Upul Tharanga after he was handed a two-match ban for a slow over-rate offence during the 2nd ODI.

When will the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on August 27, 2017.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka third ODI be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

How do I watch India vs Sri Lanka third ODI live?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka third ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will start at 02:30 PM IST.

Where can you follow the India vs Sri Lanka third ODI match online?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI can be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy Cricket Sri Lanka vs India 2017
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India lead the ODI series 2-0
  • India pulled off a thrilling win in the 2nd ODI
  • The 3rd ODI will be played on August 27
Related Articles
Yuvraj Singh Goes Shirtless. Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh Team Up To Troll Him
Yuvraj Singh Goes Shirtless. Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh Team Up To Troll Him
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Wish People On Ganesh Chaturthi
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Wish People On Ganesh Chaturthi
India Vs Sri Lanka: Coach Ravi Shastri Tweets About 'Jail Break' In Kandy After Dhoni-Bhuvi Show
India Vs Sri Lanka: Coach Ravi Shastri Tweets About 'Jail Break' In Kandy After Dhoni-Bhuvi Show
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.