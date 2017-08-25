 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: No Regrets About Changing Batting Order, Says Virat Kohli

Updated: 25 August 2017 08:44 IST

An unbeaten 100-run partnership between MS Dhoni (45 not out) and Bhuvneshwar (53 not out) for the eighth wicket ensured that India beat Sri Lanka by three wickets and went 2-0 up in the five-match series.

India vs Sri Lanka: No Regrets About Changing Batting Order, Says Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli defended his decision to demote himself down the order in the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka. © AFP

A change in batting order almost derailed India's chase in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Thursday before a brilliant partnership between former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar rescued the visitors. Indian skipper Virat Kohli defended his decision to demote himself down the order and said he had no regrets. Kohli said that with the chase going well he wanted to give the other batsmen in the team a chance. From 113 for one in the 17th over, India were reduced to 131 for seven in the 22nd over with mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya taking six wickets in a sensational spell.

But an unbeaten 100-run partnership between Dhoni (45 not out) and Bhuvneshwar (53 not out) for the eighth wicket ensured that India beat Sri Lanka by three wickets and went 2-0 up in the five-match series.

With India cruising in the beginning of their run chase (231 from 47 overs under Duckworth-Lewis method), Kohli made changes in the batting order, himself coming down to the fifth slot from his usual one-down spot.

Asked about this after the match, Kohli said he had no regrets about his decision to change the batting order.

"When you're 110 for 1 in a chase of 230, you want to give everyone a chance to bat. I don't have any regrets. If I had come at No.3, I would have still missed that ball because he (Akila Dananjaya) was bowling that well," Kolhi, who was dismissed for just four runs, said.

"It was quite an exciting game of cricket, fans and players must have been entertained. It is good for us to come through eventually. Two 100-run partnerships in a chase of 230 with seven wickets, that's quite bizarre. This kind of thing does not happen in this game often," he added.

Kohli gave credit to unheralded mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya, who took six for 54 from his 10 overs to wreck havoc on the Indian innings.

"We thought he was the off-spinner with a good leg-break, but he got four wickets off googlies. We'll be more careful next time. Credit to him for pitching the ball in the right areas."

Dananjaya, who got married on Thursday, got the man-of-the-match award.

"The off-spin was working, so continuously used the variations. I came back to the hotel at around 11pm last night," he said.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Mahamarakkala Kurukulasooriya Patabendige Akila Dananjaya Perera Mahendra Singh Dhoni Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli defends decision to change batting order in 2nd ODI
  • India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets in the 2nd ODI
  • India lead the 5-match ODI series 2-0
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Guide India To 3-Wicket Win
India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Guide India To 3-Wicket Win
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Power India To 3-Wicket Win Over Hosts
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Power India To 3-Wicket Win Over Hosts
Virat Kohli May Help In Sri Lankan Transition, But Only After Series
Virat Kohli May Help In Sri Lankan Transition, But Only After Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.