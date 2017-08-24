Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Visitors Look To Increase Hosts' Woes

India, after a comfortable nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first One-day International (ODI) at Dambulla, will look to dominate the hosts yet again when they play the second ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan pummeled the Lankan bowlers into submission in the first game with an unbeaten 132 while skipper Virat Kohli was also solid, scored an unbeaten 82. Sri Lankan captain Upul Tharanga, on his part, will look to halt their losing run. Axar Patel took three wickets and was the standout in a brilliant outing for the Indian spinners. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs Sri Lanka straight from Pallekele

Kohli had resisted the urge to chop and change too much, even during the series in the West Indies.

It is a similar scenario here as well. At Dambulla, India preferred not to go in with two leg-spinners or two left-arm spinners, thus forming the Chahal-Patel combination of orthodox leg break and left-arm spin.